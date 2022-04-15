The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:

SWAN LAKE, Mont. - On April 14, 2022, at 1615 hours, Lake County 911 received a report of 2 kayakers in Swan Lake who had capsized about 1000 feet from shore during high winds. The caller observed them attempting to swim to shore. Prior to the arrival of first responders, the caller reported the kayakers had gone underwater. Two Bear Air, Swan/Mission, and Lake County Search and Rescue conducted search efforts until dark. 2 teen-aged people were also confirmed missing/overdue by Lake County Deputies and have not yet been located.