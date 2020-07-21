UPDATE 9:00 a.m. - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire crews worked through the night to fight a 300 acre wildfire that was burning on Highway 382 near Perma.
The wildfire is burning on the hillside along Highway 382 about a mile and a half from the Perma bridge and is currently 10% contained. The fire did not threaten any structures and no injuries were reported. An evacuation was also not put in place.
The only road closure in the area is Clear Creek Road off of Highway 382.Highway 382 is open to traffic but drivers are urged to use caution and watch for working crews.
The CSKT Fire Division was assisted by the Hot Springs Rural Fire Department for the burnout operation that took place last night. A type 3 helicopter also did bucket work to help contain the flame.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but believed to have started by rock quarry equipment.
MISSOULA - Right now the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire confirms a wildfire is burning 1.5 miles from the Perma Bridge.
According to CSKT Division of Fire, crews are fighting the fire that is burning about 300 acres but at this time it is not threatening any structures and so far no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.