The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas... * WHAT...The avalanche danger may rise to HIGH across several zones by tomorrow. * WHERE...The Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and Glacier National Park. * WHEN...In effect until 6 AM MST tomorrow. * IMPACTS...An intense period of heavy snow and strong winds may overload the snow surface resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow and natural avalanches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop. Traveling in avalanche terrain will become increasingly dangerous. Avalanches may run to lower elevations or flat terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind shift to north and northeasterly with dropping temperatures and blowing snow by Sunday afternoon in the Flathead Valley and Sunday afternoon or evening in the Mission Valley. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&