KALISPELL, Mont. - Considerable avalanche danger is being reported as of Saturday morning in the Flathead Range and in Glacier National Park.
Saturday morning, the Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center social media initially posted, warning of moderate avalanche danger, adding that the status will change quickly.
According to the post, dangerous avalanche conditions will develop by Sunday.
The avalanche center’s forecast is warning recreationists in the area are being told to keep safe by tracking new snowfall and wind loading.
They are also asked to avoid slopes steeper than 35 degrees where you see shooting cracks or eight or more inches of dense snow on top of softer snow.
You can keep an eye on avalanche conditions on the Avalanche.org website here.