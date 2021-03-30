LAKESIDE, Mont. - A 17-year-old was arrested for a robbery that happened in Lakeside Sunday night.
A release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a robbery at Mavericks Roadhouse and Casino located on Highway 93 S. A teenager told deputies a group of boys in a truck threatened him and stole his backpack containing valuables and money in it.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Deputies located a 17-year-old suspect from Kalispell and arrested him. FCSO said he was on probation at the time of the robbery.
The patrol division is investigating the robbery.