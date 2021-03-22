BIGFORK, Mont. - A dog was rescued after falling through a frozen lake near Bigfork Sunday night.
Bigfork Fire posted on Facebook the dog was in the water 150-feet from shore when responders arrived to the rescue on Echo Lake.
Crews went out on a raft due to icy conditions and rescued the dog.
The dog was brought to their owner after warming up.
Bigfork Fire said he is expected to fully recover.
