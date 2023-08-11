HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice and the Lake County Sheriff's Office are trying to identify victims of the Boulder 2700 fire near Finley Point in 2021.

The Boulder 2700 fire destroyed homes, damaged property and resulted in evacuations on or around July 31, 2021.

The DOJ said in a release victims of the fire who experienced destroyed or damaged property totaled at least $1,500, or whose property was threatened is asked to call Detective Brian Hines at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7301 or lcso@lakemt.gov.

The DOJ's release said, "Evidence suggests Craig Allen McCrea started a series of forest fires near Flathead Lake that ultimately destroyed a dozen homes, damaged personal property, and displaced hundreds of people. Damages are estimated to exceed several million dollars. The trial is scheduled to start on October 13, 2023.