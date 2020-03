Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GPI/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... WIND 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 46 MPH. INITIALLY THE THREAT TODAY WILL BE STRONG GUSTY WINDS AT THE TERMINAL. THIS WIND WILL LESSEN THE SNOW THREAT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. NORTHEAST WINDS ARE ALREADY GUSTING TO 35 MPH THIS MORNING AND ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 46 MPH BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON. THE GREATEST CHANCE FOR SNOW WILL BE BETWEEN 6 AM AND 11 AM SATURDAY MORNING. EXPECT 1 TO 2 INCHES OF TOTAL ACCUMULATION THAT WILL LIKELY GET BLOWN AND DRIFTED AROUND. THE NORTHEAST WINDS WILL CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON, BUT WE ARE NOT EXPECTING ANY GUSTS OVER 35 MPH.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 TO 50 MPH. DIRECTION AND DURATION OF WINDS MAY CAUSE DAMAGE TO AREAS OF FLATHEAD VALLEY AND THE EASTERN SHORES OF FLATHEAD LAKE. * WIND...A SEPARATE WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DAMAGING WINDS FOCUSED ALONG HWY 35 AND HWY 206. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES CAUSING LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. WIND GUSTS OVER 60 MPH POSSIBLE ALONG THE MISSION MOUNTAINS, ECHO LAKE AND LAKE BLAINE AREAS, AND ALONG HIGHWAYS 206 AND 35. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS ALSO IN EFFECT FOR THIS AREA MAINLY FOCUSED IN THE AREAS WITH DANGEROUS WINDS. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. STRONGEST WINDS EXPECTED ALONG THE EAST SHORES OF FLATHEAD LAKE NORTH THROUGH LAKE BLAINE. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY. STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED THIS EVENING THROUGH ABOUT MIDNIGHT. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&