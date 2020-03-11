LINCOLN COUNTY - A man who led Lincoln County Sheriffs on a low-speed chase Tuesday is now dead.
Sheriffs responded to a fight around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A man was reported to be out of control, drinking heavily, and trying to leave the home in his vehicle and crashing into other vehicles.
Law enforcement found the vehicle heading east on Farm to Market Road. They tied many ways to get the driver to stop. They ultimately had to use stop sticks.
Officers found the driver unconscious from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. The man passed away at the hospital early Wednesday morning due to his injuries.