WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake.

The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93.

According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was taken to the hospital but was able to walk away from the incident.

“Seatbelts save lives! Always buckle in before heading out,” WFD wrote.