KALISPELL - A fundraiser supporting Jordana Hubble is taking place at the Eagles Club in Kalispell on Saturday, March 21.
The fundraiser will include live music, spaghetti and a silent auction, according to the event page on Facebook, to raise money for Jordana's medical treatment. Jordana is undergoing a severe traumatic brain injury from getting hit by a vehicle that did not stop for the school bus.
The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. The spaghetti costs $8 per plate, and kids 10-years-old or younger get a free dinner.
Call Rhonda at 406-253-4590 or Shirley at the Eagles Club at 406-752-7265 if you would like to donate a silent auction item or hang up promotional event posters.