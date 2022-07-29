Update July 31, 2022 10:26 A.M.:

Flathead Lake State Park says it has reopened the Big Arm Unit of their park at 10 A.M.

It had been closed and evacuated on July 30th due to the nearby Elmo fire.

All normal services will be open at the park.

Lake Mary Ronan State Park remains closed and under evacuation notice.

Update July 30, 2022 9:19 P.M.:

Montana Highway Patrol announced Montana Highway 28 has reopened to traffic. Drivers still need to be aware of smoke and firefighter vehicles in the area.

The CSKT Division of Fire says the Chief Cliff Estates evacuation has been lifted.

The fire is estimated to be 7,000 acres in size and the cause is still under investigation.

A temporary flight restriction has been issued for air space over the Elmo Fire.

Update July 30, 2022 at 4:40 P.M:

The CSKT Division of Fire says residents along Route 28 have been allowed to return to their homes.

Route 28 is still closed to the public.

A Red Cross station has been set up for evacuees in Polson.

CSKT says the fire continues to grow toward Dayton.

The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2022:

Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger.

An evacuation order was issued for the Elmo area on the west side of Flathead Lake around Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to U.S. Highway 93, as of the morning of July 30. The Elmo 2 Fire is burning in the area.

Campers at both Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park have been evacuated and the sites are closed until the safety issues are resolved upon further notice.

Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter at Linderman School, 312 4th Ave. E. in Polson, for those displaced by the fire. Residents can also request services by calling 800-272-6668.

For information on restrictions and closures of FWP sites, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

For current information on wildfires in Montana, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org.

ELMO, Mont. — A 2,000 acre wildfire has erupted near Elmo that is causing evacuations and road closures.

Near the one year anniversary of the Boulder 2700 Fire, another blaze begins to burn near Flathead Lake. Right now, the fire is burning along Highway 28, about seven miles west.

CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel tells us that Highway 28 is now closed, and that this blaze has grown to over 2,000 acres, making it the biggest fire in the station of Montana this wildfire season.

Camel also says that three dozen homes near Elmo are being evacuated.

According to a report from the Montana Department of Transportation, there is zero viability in the area, and the Highway 28 is closed between Hot Springs and Elmo. The Polson Chamber of Commerce posted on their social media account says there are at least seven different agencies responding, with close to 120 fire personnel headed north of the city. Multiple aircraft and helicopters are also responding.

Crews are evacuating livestock and subdivisions in the area. And the Red Cross is establishing an evacuation center at Linderman School.

Level 3 evacuations are called for near Elmo. The area southeast of Elmo is in level 1. The area northwest towards Dayton is in level 2.

This article will be updated with more information as it develops.