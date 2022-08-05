ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is now burning 21,182 acres Friday, a limited increase from Thursday at 20,616 acres.

Fire activity grew in sections of the fire due to high winds and low humidity. However, containment increased to 15%, and firefighters maintained the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan, according to Inciweb.

A public meeting is happening at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds on Highway 93 Friday at 7 p.m.

Wind speeds are forecasted to slow down over the course of the day--coming from southeast, slowly moving east, northeast at 5 to 10 mile-per-hour.

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s, low humidity in the afternoon and no precipitation in the long-term.