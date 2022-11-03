KALISPELL, Mont. - An emergency shelter has been opened at the Flathead County Fairgrounds due to an extended power outage in the area.
Flathead County requested the help of the American Red Cross to open the shelter in the 4-H Building for the general population.
If you are planning on using the emergency shelter, you should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, foods, water, flashlights, bedding and anything else you may need to be comfortable.
Pets will be located in another building at the Fairgrounds and those bringing pets must bring their vaccination records, the appropriate size kennel for their animals, food and water for a minimum of three days, bowls and all supplies including waste bags and litter.
Pets taken outside must be leashed and pet owners are responsible for picking up pet waste and a family member or caretaker must be present in the shelter at all times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.