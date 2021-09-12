EUREKA, Mont. - Eureka Elementary School will not be open Monday due to a large number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic.
Superintendent of Eureka Public Schools, Jim Mepham says that due to the cases, they are unable to safely or effectively run the elementary school.
The Eureka’s Stryker bus route will also not run the morning and afternoon routes.
School is still intended to happen at the Junior High School and High Schools as of Sunday afternoon.
Parents are asked to call their child’s school Monday morning if they choose to keep their child home or if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
Daily updates will continue to be posted to the Eureka Public School Dist#13 page here.
At this time, Mepham says they anticipate the possibility that this could continue until more staff can return to school.
“Our staff has worked tirelessly to get through this pandemic. We are thankful for the hours of overtime work by the health department and our ability to secure rapid testing to try to minimize the spread,” Mepham wrote. “Please remember that this increase is community, county and Statewide at this time and you should monitor your child for symptoms.”