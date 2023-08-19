PARADISE, Mont. - Paradise and surrounding areas have been evacuated or placed on pre-evacuation notice for the River Road East Fire in Sanders County.

The fire is from the Southside of the Clark Fork river where it meets with the Flathead river at the community of Paradise.

A shelter has been opened by the Montana Red Cross at the Church on the Move, 300 Clayton St., in Plains.

Lolo National Forest reports the fire is 500 acres large and that a Incident Management Team will be on scene Saturday to take command.