Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Flathead River At Columbia Falls affecting Flathead County. For the Flathead River...including At Columbia Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 415 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flathead River At Columbia Falls. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Farmers crops adjacent to the flathead river are inundated with water. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy's Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, A trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 PM MDT Tuesday, June 14 the stage was 14.37 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM MDT Tuesday was 14.37 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 14.37 feet Thursday, June 16. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.6 feet on 06/09/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Montana... Whitefish River Near Kalispell affecting Flathead County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 245 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...WHITEFISH RIVER Near Kalispell. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Water from the Whitefish River begins flooding homeowners yards and driveways along River Road in Kalispell. At 5.2 feet, Bank erosion downstream of the town of Whitefish threatens homes along the river bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 5.3 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.7 feet on 06/09/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&