UPDATE, JUNE 15 AT 1:56 PM:
Evacuations for Rabe Road and Lake Drive were lifted Wednesday at 1:30 pm.
The roads are open to resident traffic according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
Previous coverage:
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Only resident traffic is allowed through North Hill Top Road in Columbia Falls, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
FCSO said on Facebook Flathead County Public Works is setting up road closure and hazard signs as conditions deteriorate--they ask the public does not remove any road signs for the safety of the community.
"Theft of these signs could threaten the safety others and impede our ability to effectively communicate information to the public," FCSO said.
