North Hill Top Road only open to resident traffic
Photo courtesy of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE, JUNE 15 AT 1:56 PM:

Evacuations for Rabe Road and Lake Drive were lifted Wednesday at 1:30 pm.

The roads are open to resident traffic according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Previous coverage:

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Only resident traffic is allowed through North Hill Top Road in Columbia Falls, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

FCSO said on Facebook Flathead County Public Works is setting up road closure and hazard signs as conditions deteriorate--they ask the public does not remove any road signs for the safety of the community.

"Theft of these signs could threaten the safety others and impede our ability to effectively communicate information to the public," FCSO said.

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership
    Great Falls

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership

      Enter to win a FREE 6-month membership to Peak at West Bank Landing, or Peak Health and Wellness in Great Falls.

      Tags

      News For You