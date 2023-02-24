KALISPELL, Mont. - Officials are coming together to support injured Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Lewis Johnson and his family.

Local law enforcement officials are holding the event in the conference room at Logan Health starting at 1:00 pm Sunday.

Trooper Johnson was injured during a pursuit southwest of Eureka, and he has since been in the care of the team at Logan Health.

Sunday’s event will recognize Trooper Johnson’s care team, the life-saving actions of other law enforcement personnel the day he was injured and Montana’s law enforcement community. An update on his future medical care and recover will also be shared.

The public is welcome to attend, and a live stream will be available.