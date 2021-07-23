Eventing Group focuses on inclusivity

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Event at Rebecca Farms is seen as one of the most prestigious equestrian events in the region. Riders from all over the United States compete in various events. Despite how many people The Event brings in, one group is looking to add some diversity to the sport.
Historically, equestrian sports have been majority white, and even at The Event this week, that remains true.
However, the group Strides for Equality Equestrians is working to create equitable opportunities for people of color in the community.
Their focus is on building relationships and create safe spaces for riders of color.
Erin Tomson, a leader of the group, said they recognize most participants are white, and it's on them to work on making the sport more diverse.
"Giving access and opportunities to people who don't have it right now, doesn't take anything away from those of us who do have access to it," Tomson said. "Improving diversity helps all of us learn, and it helps our country progress in terms of being truly an equal place."
Strides for Equality Equestrians is working to create more access to the sport. By teaming up with inner-city access programs across the country, kids are able to be around horses and learn horsemanship basics.
It also partners with the United States Equestrian Association to award scholarships. Helen Casteel received the first one and is now learning from top equestrians in Virginia.
"Being one of the few people of color in the sport, it has been singular," Casteel said. "But also, when you see someone else out there that's doing it you give a little [fist pump]. It's very supportive at the same time."
She added she can see the sport is trying to be inclusive, especially with advertising where she's seeing more black and brown riders featured. Actions like that and the scholarship program are making a difference.
"Being able to see yourself, and seeing someone who doesn't look like you, is just a very tasked acknowledgement of diversity," Casteel said.
For more on the work of Strides for Equality Equestrians, click here.