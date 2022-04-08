The following is a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:

EVERGREEN, Mont. - At approximately 11:54 am today, the Evergreen Junior High School went into a brief lockdown after a male attempted to enter the school while displaying an alleged knife. Due to the doors being locked, he was not able to enter the building. The male, identified as Caelus James Hattel, age 19 of Kalispell was quickly located and detained by a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Evergreen School assigned School Resource Officer. Hattel is being charged with Disorderly Conduct as is booked in the Flathead County Detention Center.