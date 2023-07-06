Crash on Highway 40 between Whitefish, Columbia Falls slowing down traffic
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

UPDATE: 11:26 A.M.

The Montana Department of Justice is reporting the crash located on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls is a fatal crash.

Fatal crash reported on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Drivers should be expecting delays on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls Thursday due to a crash.

The crash is located one mile west of Junction US 2-Columbia Falls, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report.

Drivers should look out for emergency medical services.

