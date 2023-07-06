Fatal crash reported on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls

UPDATE: 11:26 A.M.
The Montana Department of Justice is reporting the crash located on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls is a fatal crash.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Drivers should be expecting delays on Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls Thursday due to a crash.
The crash is located one mile west of Junction US 2-Columbia Falls, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report.
Drivers should look out for emergency medical services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.