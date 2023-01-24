Fentanyl-related overdoses rising throughout Montana

The following is a press release from the Polson Police Department:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From multiple sources, there appears to be a spike in what is believed to be Fentanyl-related overdoses in 10 counties around the state. This is a notification to alert all public safety of an unusual number of opioid-related overdoses occurring in a short time span. Since January 11th there have been at least 24 opioid overdoses identified, with at least 5 fatalities. Many of these persons reported taking fentanyl prior to their overdose.

Counties where overdoses have been identified include:

Cascade

​Custer

Flathead​

Gallatin

Lake​​

Lewis and Clark

Missoula​

Ravalli

Silver Bow​

Yellowstone

Responders should be on alert and emergency services should assure they are carrying an ample amount of naloxone as we don’t know if this uptick in opioid-related overdoses will continue.

Fentanyl, a synthetic and short-acting opioid analgesic, is 50-100 times more potent than morphine and approved for managing acute or chronic pain associated with advanced cancer.

Non-Pharmaceutical Fentanyl (NPF) is sold via illicit drug markets for its heroin-like effect and often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product—with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects. The dosage on NPF pills is not regulated, so the user can never be sure of the amount of Fentanyl they are ingesting. While Fentanyl overdoses can be reversed with naloxone, a higher dose or multiple number of doses per overdose event may be required to revive a patient due to the high potency of NPF.

Illicit non -pharmaceutical fentanyl comes in numerous forms, but the most common forms are pills and powder. The most common form of illicit fentanyl in Montana currently, is pill form. Usually, the pill is blue and has M 30 pressed into it.

Fentanyl is ingested by smoking, injection, snorting, and taken orally. Smoking is the most frequent method of ingestion and is often linked to overdoses in Montana.

Over the course of the last several months law enforcement agencies across the state have also seized “rainbow fentanyl”. Rainbow fentanyl also has an M 30 pressed into it but is available in numerous colors as seen above.

Do not use any pill or prescription drug you have not been prescribed. If you find pills or substances that you are unsure of do not touch them without the appropriate personal protective equipment. Fentanyl is absorbed through the skin and handling it can be harmful. If you believe you have ingested this drug or are suffering from an overdose, contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Some signs that may indicate an overdose:

• Small constricted “pinpoint pupils”

• Falling asleep or loss of consciousness

•Slow, shallow breathing

• Choking or gurgling sounds

• Limp body

• Pale, blue, or cold skin Drug overdose is a medical emergency