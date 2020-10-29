LAKE Co., Mont. - A Lake County resident has passed away due to COVID-19, Lake County Public Health reports Thursday, marking five total COVID-19 deaths in the county.
According to a Facebook post from Lake County Public Health, the person was a man in his 60s.
Lake County Public Health will not release any further details out of protection of the man's and his family's privacy.
"The health department sends our deepest condolences to their family, friends and loved ones," Lake County Public Health writes in the Facebook post.
They add, "We urge community members to continue being supportive of each other’s health by diligently practicing good hand-washing hygiene, limiting social circles, maintaining six feet between others, wearing cloth face-coverings, and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of illness."