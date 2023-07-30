WHITEFISH, Mont. - A five acre fire has been reported at the south end of Stillwater State Forest near the north end of Whitefish Lake.

Fire crews have the main spread of the fire knocked down, however, numerous spot fires have been reported.

Minimal growth and fire activity was seen overnight and Sunday’s plans are for the incident commander and the squad of firefighters to get a full size up of the fire and the situation and identify and prioritize values at risk.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time, however, those in the area can follow FlatheadOES for any warning notices or evacuations.