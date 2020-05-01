KALISPELL - Fire crews responded to a potential fire at a home in Kalispell Thursday night.
The following is a release from the Kalispell City Clerk:
"On April 30, 2020 at approximately 11:46 P.M. the Kalispell Fire Department received a dispatch to a possible structure fire in a residence located at 1881 N. Belmar in Kalispell. Upon arrival of first crews it was reported to be an exterior wall located on the rear of the residence that was well involved in fire and had breached into the attic space. Fire crews made a direct attack on the exterior fire and made access into the attic and void areas for final fire extinguishment.
Heavy fire damage is noted to the exterior wall and associated attic areas with heavy smoke and water damage to the interior of the home. All occupants of the residence had evacuated from the home upon fire department arrival. No injuries are noted with this incident.
Initial investigation of the fire is said to be accidental in nature and related to combustibles located to close to a heat producing device.
Kalispell Fire Department was assisted by Kalispell Police Department, Evergreen Fire Department, Smith Valley Fire Department and Flathead Electric."