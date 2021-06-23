RONAN, Mont. - Fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation is moderate, but is very close to becoming high according to the CSKT Division of Fire.
“Weather forecasters are predicting hot and dry conditions by the end of the week with temperatures ranging into the 90s throughout the region,” CSKT Division of Fire said in an update. “Due to increasing fire danger and changing conditions over this fire season, the public should be extra careful with campfires and fireworks.”
People are asked to make sure campfires are cold to the touch before leaving it at any time by drowning it with water and stirring it to expose residual heat.
In addition, debris burning by permit will close for the fire season on June 30 according to the update.
“CS&KT Division of Fire would also like to remind the public that fireworks are prohibited on all state and federal classified forestlands,” the update reads. “...Please do your part to ensure there is One Less Spark as a result of your outdoor activities in the heat of the afternoon.”