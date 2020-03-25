OLNEY, Mont. - A restaurant is completely destroyed from catching on fire in Olney Tuesday.
Northwest Montana fire crews responded to the fire at Point of Rocks restaurant, according to a Facebook post from Olney Fire and Ambulance (OFA). They write the fire lasted 17 hours.
The restaurant was also the home of the owners, according to OFA. OFA writes Red Cross is tending to the family restaurant owners.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
OFA asks the public to avoid the area as the building is still smoldering hot as of Wednesday.