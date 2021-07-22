Update, July 23 at 11:38 pm:
Active fire behavior was seen on the Hay Creek Fire overnight Thursday an update sent by the U.S. Forest Service said.
Fire managers are using indirect tactics due to safety concerns associated with the steep terrain, thick timber, and current fuel conditions where the fire is burning.
On Friday, firefighters will continue brushing out roads and improving fuel breaks on the Hay Creek, Red Meadow and Spruce Creek Roads, as assessing the need for future structure protection
Fire command transitioned to a Type 3 Incident Management Team at 6:00 am Friday morning according to the update.
Starting Monday, July 26, Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are going into effect in the Flathead.
A community meeting is planned for Saturday, July 24 at 6:00 pm at the Sondreson Community Hall parking lot regarding the fire.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s department issued 20 pre-evacuation notices to structures in vicinity of the Hay Creek Fire on Wednesday.
The following are closures associated with the fire:
- Forest System Roads closed due to fire activity:
- FSR #115 Red Meadow Road from its terminus with the North Fork Road to its junction with FSR # 589
- FSR #376 Hay Creek Road from its junction with FSR #909 to its terminus to the west
- FSR #5241. TRAILS CLOSED
The following system trails:
- Trail #3 Hay Creek Trail (Part of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail)
- Trail #26 Whitefish Divide (Part of the Ralph Thayer National Recreation Trail) from its terminus with FSR #115 to its junction with trail#14
- Trail #14 Coal Ridge Trail from its terminus with Trail #26 to its junction with trail #2
- Trail # 2 Moran Creek.
KALISPELL, Mont. - Some residents in the North Fork area have been issued an evacuation warning by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
The Evacuation Warning area begins around the Gravel Pit North of Polebridge, including residents accessing their home from Long Bow Trail, and follows the North Fork Road up to Red Meadow Road, then extends West according to the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services (FCOES).
The Evacuation Warning also includes residents on the North side of Red Meadow Road.
“An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property,” FCOES said. “This warning is issued to give residents time to prepare for a possible evacuation. Residents & Visitors who require additional time to evacuate or need to move pets or livestock are advised to begin the evacuation process now.”