UPDATE, AUG. 20:

Reported acreage on the River Road East Fire has increased to 13,414 acres.

Fire personnel are focusing on public safety and point protection of structures where it is safe to do so.

A community meeting is being held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Plains High School Gym for fire personnel and local officials to provide updates and be available for questions about the fire.

The meeting will be streamed, however, if internet strength makes it difficult to livestream, it will be recorded and the video will be posted after the meeting.

Planned actions for the fire Sunday include:

Structure protection within and near the fire area will remain high priority as crews also look for opportunities to engage in fire suppression in locations with the greatest opportunity for success.

Control lines will be strengthened in the Paradise and McLaughlin Creek areas to protect structures.

South of Highway 200 besides structure protection the focus will also be to strengthen fire control lines and add retardant if possible to protect the Pat’s Knob Lookout and Communication infrastructure site.

Fire personnel will be looking for opportunities to construct direct or indirect fire control lines in various locations. Line construction will continue working north and east of Paradise.

A long-term fire suppression plan is in development to help identify actions needed, risk to responders, and probability of success to accomplish fire containment.

Low level smoke conditions may limit the ability for firefighting aircraft to fly due to safety concerns.

UPDATE:

The River Road East Fire is now reported to be 11,591 acres large and has spread to the north and onto Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe lands.

Those driving in the fire area on Highway 200 are urged to be cautious and to not stop along the highway for the safety of firefighters and the public.

River Road East is closed to public travel to allow firefighters to safely work on the fire.

Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 1 will take command of the fire Saturday evening.

PARADISE, Mont. - Paradise and surrounding areas have been evacuated or placed on pre-evacuation notice for the River Road East Fire in Sanders County.

The fire is from the Southside of the Clark Fork river where it meets with the Flathead river at the community of Paradise.

A shelter has been opened by the Montana Red Cross at the Church on the Move, 300 Clayton St., in Plains.

Lolo National Forest reports the fire is 500 acres large and that a Incident Management Team will be on scene Saturday to take command.