LIBBY, Mont- Containing wildfires is already a very physically demanding task, but when the temperatures reach triple digits, firefighters have to take extra care to protect themselves.

"Yesterday, in camp, it was 106 degrees. Up on the fire it's just a few degrees cooler. But with the physical activity [firefighters] are doing, they overheat very quickly."

Nick Holloway, who is a Personal Information Officer for the Western Montana All Hazards Incident Management Team, is currently in Libby, Montana to help contain the Gravel Pit Fire in Northwestern Montana. He told me the team does most of their physical work in the mornings when the temperature is cooler. During the hot times of the day, the team rotates firefighters in and out while not letting the fire get out of hand.

"We try and rotate people in and out a little more during the heat of the day so that they're not actively working for as long a period as possible. But we do need to keep people working to catch spot fires or new fires just outside our lines so we can keep control of the fire."

Along with these rotations, firefighters have to be mindful of any heat illness symptoms that themselves or others might be experiencing like feeling nauseated, profuse sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness, and loss of consciousness. the team also makes sure the firefighters are staying hydrated as much as possible.

"We ask firefighters to watch out for signs of heat illness in not only themselves, but in others, because we don't want them to get sick and not realize it and then have symptoms escalate and have a more severe illness."

Holloway also said that as of right now, the team handling the Gravel Pit Fire is well staffed, which makes it easier for them to rotate firefighters in and out of action.

As of 4:34pm today, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports The Gravel Pit Fire has currently burned 304 acres and is 80% contained.

Click here to find more information about active Montana wildfires.