KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead County health officials are urging residents to get an influenza vaccine after the first report of influenza A was detected in the county Thursday.
According to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD), the case involved a child from Flathead County and is the first confirmed flu case in the state since April of 2020.
“Influenza is a serious illness because it can spread quickly and can cause severe outcomes in the high-risk population,” Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department Joe Russell said in a release. “We encourage everyone to get their flu vaccination to protect yourself and others. If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to get vaccinated.”
Although there were no confirmed flu cases in Montana during the 2020-2021 season, the 2019-2020 season saw over 11,000 cases, including 514 hospitalizations and 41 deaths.
The FCCHD said in the release they recommend everyone who is 6-months old or older to get a flu vaccine every season. After receiving the flu vaccine, it may take up to two weeks to form antibodies to defend the body against the virus. But FCCHD said the flu vaccination is the best way to avoid getting the flu.
The vaccine is highly important in protecting people of high-risk populations, including people 65-years-old and older; children younger than 5-years-old, but particularly under 2-years-old; People with chronic health conditions; pregnant women.
Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches and extreme fatigue. FCCHD said some people report symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea; however, children are more likely than adults to experience those two symptoms.
According to FCCHD, symptoms usually show up within one to three days after exposure to the virus. Side effects of the flu may include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration and a deteriorating of other chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, asthma and congestive heart failure.
To prevent spreading the flu, FCCHD advises people to cover their cough, wash hands often and stay home when sick. FCCHD said it is possible to become infected by touching something with the flu virus on it, then touching the mouth, nose or eyes.
FCCHD said most adults are infectious one day before symptoms appear and five to seven days after becoming ill.
