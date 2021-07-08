KOOTENAI NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - Sanders County Wildland Fire Information says the Cabinet Ranger District has five known fires that were caused by Wednesday’s storm on the Kootenai National Forest in Sanders County.
Cabinet RD personnel will search for holdover fires on Thursday and over the next several days.
The following are the known fires according to the Sanders County Wildland Fire Information Facebook:
- The Three Corners fire 1/10th of an acre large and is contained.
- The Comers fire in the Whitepine Creek area is ¼ of an acre large and is contained.
- The Beaver fire 1/10th of an acre large and is contained.
- The Windfall Peak fire 1/2 an acre large and is staffed with smoke jumpers 0% contained.
- The Happy Gulch fire in the Vermilion River drainage is approximately 5 acres large and is staffed with smokejumpers and district personnel and is 0 percent contained.