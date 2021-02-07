A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for the Swan, Whitefish, and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park.
According to the Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse, very dangerous avalanche conditions exist.
The warning is in effect until 6:30 am Monday.
On Sunday, the Flathead Avalanche Center reported a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche in the Swan Range on Saturday. The center warned of very dangerous avalanche conditions still exist and advise people to avoid riding or traveling below avalanche terrain.