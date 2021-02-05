Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA SHERIFF OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD. HANNAH IS A 17 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. HANNAH WAS DROPPED OFF NEAR MISSOULA CHILDRENS THEATER TO GET THE BUS TO WORK. SHE DID NOT COME BACK ON THE BUS THAT EVENING, AND WHEN THEY CHECKED SHE HAD NOT GONE TO WORK. HANNAH HAS POSSIBLY BEEN ATTEMPTING TO DATE AN OLDER MAN, JEREMY PETERSON, WHO IS A 43 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FEET, 3 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 230 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. IT IS BELIEVED SHE MAY HAVE GONE WITH HIM IN HIS VAN. JEREMY IS HOMELESS AND LIVES OUT OF HIS VAN, A WHITE 2001 FORD WINDSTAR, WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 7-84966C. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HANNAHS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IT IS BELIEVED THEY ARE STILL IN THE MISSOULA AREA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD OR JEREMY PETERSON PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-258-4810 OR CALL 911.

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, Glacier National Park, and Swan Range. * WHEN...In effect until 6 AM MST Saturday * IMPACTS...New and drifted snow are overloading fragile, reactive weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. East winds could gust over 40 mph and could create near whiteout conditions along US-2. Rapidly dropping temperatures could cause a rapid freeze up. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&