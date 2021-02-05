Avalanche Warning

FLATHEAD CO. - The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning.

According to the Flathead Avalanche Center very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the Swan and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center as well.

The warning is in effect from 6:30 am Friday to 6:30 am Saturday.

New and drifted snow is overloading fragile, reactive weak layers and the avalanche center says it will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances.

At this time, people are asked to avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain.

