THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
MISSOULA SHERIFF OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED
PERSON ADVISORY FOR HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD.
HANNAH IS A 17 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL,
WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES.
HANNAH WAS DROPPED OFF NEAR MISSOULA CHILDRENS THEATER TO GET
THE BUS TO WORK. SHE DID NOT COME BACK ON THE BUS THAT EVENING,
AND WHEN THEY CHECKED SHE HAD NOT GONE TO WORK.
HANNAH HAS POSSIBLY BEEN ATTEMPTING TO DATE AN OLDER MAN, JEREMY
PETERSON, WHO IS A 43 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FEET, 3 INCHES TALL,
WEIGHS 230 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES.
IT IS BELIEVED SHE MAY HAVE GONE WITH HIM IN HIS VAN. JEREMY IS
HOMELESS AND LIVES OUT OF HIS VAN, A WHITE 2001 FORD WINDSTAR,
WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 7-84966C.
THERE IS CONCERN FOR HANNAHS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IT IS
BELIEVED THEY ARE STILL IN THE MISSOULA AREA.
IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF
HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD OR JEREMY PETERSON PLEASE CONTACT THE
MISSOULA SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-258-4810 OR CALL 911.
The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest
Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT
...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has
issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH.
* WHERE...Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, Glacier National Park,
and Swan Range.
* WHEN...In effect until 6 AM MST Saturday
* IMPACTS...New and drifted snow are overloading fragile, reactive
weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly
avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain.
Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed
information.
Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the
coverage area of any Avalanche Center.
&&
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. East winds could gust
over 40 mph and could create near whiteout conditions along
US-2. Rapidly dropping temperatures could cause a rapid freeze
up.
* WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan
Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley,
Mission Valley, and Polson.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&