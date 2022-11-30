KALISPELL, Mont. - Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in the Flathead, Lake and Lincoln County areas.
The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin ahead of forecasted snowfall and warming temperatures.
Heavy snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that break on buried layers of old and weak snow.
Large avalanches are likely in terrain above 5,000 feet in the Whitefish, Apgar, Swan, and Flathead Ranges, as well as southern Glacier National Park.
Recreationists are being told to avoid travel on or below slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.
For more information, you can visit the Flathead Avalanche Center website here, or view the Avalanche.org map here.
