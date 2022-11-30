Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate/heavy snow. Moderate snow rates will develop around 6PM and continue through 2AM (Thursday). Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts on the east side of valleys. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&