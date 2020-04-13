FLATHEAD Co. - Flathead County health officials are confirming the first COVID-19 related death in the county Monday.
The following is a press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department:
The Flathead City-County Health Department today confirmed the first death of a Flathead County individual related to COVID-19 in Flathead County.
The individual was over the age of 65 and was a resident of FlatheadCounty. The individual had underlying health conditions.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We want to remind our community about the importance of staying at home. We must work together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.
The Flathead City-County Health Department will continue to update their novel coronavirus website daily with case counts and press releases.
The following is a statement from Governor Steve Bullock regarding the death:
“I am saddened to hear of another death due to COVID-19 in Montana and am thinking of the family and friends who are grieving the loss of this fellow Montanan. We must stay vigilant in our efforts to stay home and take all precautions to protect our family, friends, and Montana’s most vulnerable during this difficult time.”