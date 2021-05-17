KALISPELL, Mont. - Local health officials are opening the COVID-19 vaccine to Flathead County residents over the age of 12-years-old Monday and are encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
According to a release from the Flathead City-County Health Department, those who want to request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can fill out a form online. Residents under the age of 18-years-old will need permission from a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our vaccination efforts to youth,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of FCCHD, said in the release. “The age expansion, as well as the updated CDC guidance regarding masking, are both moves in a positive direction. Our clinic staff is ready, we have ample vaccine supply, and we’re looking forward to vaccinating this new group of individuals.”