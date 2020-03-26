KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are ordering beauty salons, tattoo, piercing shops and massage businesses to temporarily shut down due coronavirus concerns.
The order begins Thursday at 11:59 p.m.:
Below is a release from the Flathead City County Health Department:
"Hillary Hanson, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department has issued an order for additional establishments to close in Flathead County due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
The order goes into effect at 11:59 pm March 26, and until 11:59pm on April 10, 2020 the following establishment and activities in Flathead County shall be closed to the public:
1.) All body art establishments
2.) All hair, cosmetic, or nail salons
3.) Barbershops
4.) All massage services except those contained within state-licensed physical therapy and chiropractic practices.
Flathead City-County Health Officer Hillary Hanson says, “These facilities provide services for which they are unable to practice social distancing and they were not mentioned in the Governor’s Directive. We have received an influx of feedback from these facilities expressing concern about their risk and this order supplements the Governor’s Directive to address this risk.”
There were five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Flathead County as of Wednesday, March 25."