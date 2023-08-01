KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead County Commissioners voted in favor of declaring an emergency in the county effective Aug. 1 due to fire danger.

Resolution 2594 recognizes the current threat of several fires burning in the county, weather predictions and several mandatory and pre-evacuations in place.

According to a release from Flathead County Office of Emergency Services (FCOES), fire emergency personnel are forced to use their power to defend life and property due to the uneasy conditions.

This resolution will be operating the appropriate local emergency plan and authorize providing aid and assistance through budgetary authority to spend funds from Fund 2260, Emergency/Disaster, according to the release from FCOES.

“After fighting the fires from this weekend, Flathead County is looking good, but that could change at any minute,” warned Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino in the release from FCOES. “The Niarada fire has crossed Highway 28 into Sanders County, and we’re watching the East Fork fire in Lincoln County. The North Lake Fire is estimated to have grown to 11-12 acres as of this morning with emergency crews still on the scene. Browns Meadows is still under evacuation orders.”

The fire danger in Flathead County has increased to 'extreme', and the county remains at stage one fire restrictions.

Flathead County residents should be prepared for evacuation in the event of emergency responders' order to leave.