KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are reporting a second death in the county in relation to COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

This is the thirteenth death due to COVID-19 in Montana.

The following is a release from Flathead City-County Health Department:

"The Flathead City-County Health Department received notification this morning of the 2nd death of a Flathead County individual related to COVID-19 in Flathead County. 

The individual was over the age of 65 and was a resident of Flathead County. The individual had underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer.

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released."

