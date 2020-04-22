KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are reporting a second death in the county in relation to COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
This is the thirteenth death due to COVID-19 in Montana.
The following is a release from Flathead City-County Health Department:
"The Flathead City-County Health Department received notification this morning of the 2nd death of a Flathead County individual related to COVID-19 in Flathead County.
The individual was over the age of 65 and was a resident of Flathead County. The individual had underlying health conditions.
“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer.
Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released."