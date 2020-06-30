UPDATE - July 1, 2020, 11:54 a.m.
OLNEY, Mont. - The Flathead Sheriff's Office has identified the three victims and the suspect involved in Tuesday's homicide in Olney.
According to a release from The Flathead Sheriff's Office, the three victims found deceased inside a home were identified as Cody Nevins, 41, Emily Barge (Mohler), 42, and Piper Barge, 3.
FCSO identified the suspect found deceased in different location as Kameron Barge, 39.
FCSO says all people involved were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab.
"This heinous crime is unexplainable. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family. This has shocked our staff, our community and has left more questions then answers [sic]," FCSO says the following in their release. "I ask that the community support the family. The loss of any loved one is hard, but the loss of a child and a family is unexplainable."
OLNEY, Mont. - Authorities are investigating a homicide case at a home in Olney where four people are reportedly deceased.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered three victims dead in the home around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the FCSO, another person was found dead in another location.
The victims' identities have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more as information becomes available.