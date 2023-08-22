KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public of fire restrictions after several burnt "Chinese sky lanterns" were found in the Foy's Lake area Monday.

FCSO said in a Facebook post a resident discovered the lanterns that landed in a grass field--fortunately, the lanterns did not start any fires.

During fire danger, FCSO is reminding the public current fire restrictions ban the use of open flames--resources are scarce due to extreme fire dangers.