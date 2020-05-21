FLATHEAD Co., Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a person of interest suspected of thefts in the Flathead Valley.
According to a Facebook post from the FCSO, Daniel Forest Haslage, 25, is the person of interest in numerous car thefts and storage unit thefts.
FCSO says detectives are trying to locate Haslage to question him about his theft involvement.
FCSO asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crimestoppers at 406-752-TIPS (8477) and mention case #2020-14429.
FSCO warns the public to not approach him if they see him.
FSCO says it storage unit thefts are not unusual. They say it is important to check-in with the storage rental facility regularly to if anything might be missing or stolen.