KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday.
According to a press release, deputies were called to the 500 block Alpine Drive Sunday, shortly after 11 AM.
One person had gun shot wounds to the leg and shoulder. They were taken to the hospital.
Deputies were able to track down the other party involved and conduct interviews with witnesses. Initial investigation indicated both individuals fired rounds.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.