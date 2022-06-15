Press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:

June 15, 2022 Flathead County declared a state of emergency in response to anticipated and current flooding in Flathead County. In order to share information, communicate with the public, and coordinate any future response efforts, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services is working within Incident Command System (ICS) structure. Brian Heino, Sheriff of Flathead County, will serve as Incident Commander for the response.

To date, there is a pre-evacuation notice in place for low-lying areas across Flathead County.

Official evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas:

Leisure Road, Kalispell

Blankenship Road from Blankenship Bridge to the North Fork Road

Additional road closures are also in effect:

North Hill Top Road in Columbia Falls (Open to resident traffic only)

From Steel Bridge Road to Muddy Drive in Kalispell

West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek and Graves Creek Road

7-mile Upper Whitefish/Stryker Road in the Stillwater State Forest

Evacuations have been lifted in the following areas and roads are open to resident traffic only:

Rabe Road, Columbia Falls

Lake Drive and Bailey Lake Area in Columbia Falls

Due to the wide range of areas affected within the county, limited staff resources, and the quickly evolving situation, emergency personnel are unable to check the conditions of all roads, particularly in remote access areas. Individuals should remain diligent in assessing road conditions and should not drive into limited access areas if there is road damage.

Red Cross has set-up an emergency shelter at Columbia Falls High School for individuals impacted by evacuation orders. The Sheriff’s Office has established an information line at 406-758-2111. Due to the rapidly changing situation, the most current source of information will continue to be the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

“We are continually assessing the situation and issuing evacuations as conditions worsen,” said Brian Heino, Flathead County Sheriff. “We urge individuals to monitor water levels near them and avoid low-lying areas if at all possible. The safety of our community is our top priority.”