KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead County Commissioners rescinded the stage one and two fire restrictions in the northwest zone, effective immediately.

The decision to end the fire restrictions was under the advisement of the Flathead County Fire Warden, approved Resolution 2593B.

"Recent rains and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of wildfires across Flathead County. Please note: The Fire Danger level is now considered High across Flathead County. Should the current weather pattern change back to dry, hot, and windy, it may be necessary to return to the appropriate level of fire restrictions," Flathead County said in a release.

Members of the public in Flathead County are asked to remain fire-smart and have an extinguisher close by during any fire-related activities.

No open burning restrictions are still in effect until Oct. 1.