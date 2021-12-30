COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The sheriff's office is investigating an animal cruelty case involving 17 horses in the Columbia Falls, Montana area.
A release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office says animal control responded to an animal cruelty complaint at a residence Sept. 19. FCSO alleges animal control officers initially noticed five horses were not being properly fed.
The investigation revealed more information suggesting there were likely more horses with the same owner living at another address near Flathead County.
According to FCSO, wardens located a total of 17 horses in poor condition, and reports say one horse died before the initial report.
FCSO detectives received a search warrant and confiscated all 17 of the horses experiencing starvation and various other health problems.
At this time, animal control is taking care of the horses.
Cynthia Jean Hamilton, 68 of Norco, California, is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge and is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center.
FCSO is asking the public for grass hay or light alfalfa grass hay donations. Contact horses@flathead.mt.gov to make a donation.