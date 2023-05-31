KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead County is reporting there have been more than 1,500 accidental calls to 9-1-1 so far in 2023.
Flathead County MT said in a Facebook post in the event of an accidental 9-1-1 call, do not hang up; rather, explain to the dispatcher what happened so they don't unnecessarily send emergency services.
In many cases, accidental 9-1-1 calls are made by hitting the side unlock button on phones five times, Flathead County MT said in the post. To turn this feature off, change the phone settings.
