KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are reporting five more COVID-19 associated deaths in the county Monday.
According to a release from the Flathead City-County Health Department, all five of the deaths are reported out of a long-term care facility.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all loved ones,” Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said in the release. “We continue to ask all Flathead residents to take the necessary preventative steps to protect our most vulnerable community members.”
So far, there have been 44 COVID-19 deaths in Flathead County.