Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Missoula, southeastern Lake and southeastern Flathead Counties through 430 PM MDT... At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Ronan, or 17 miles southeast of Polson, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Salmon Prairie, Kicking Horse, Condon, Fort Connah, and Charlo. This includes the following highways... Highway 83 between mile markers 37 and 56. Highway 93 N between mile markers 35 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH