Kalispell, Mont. - The Flathead County Commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Gianforte, requesting a Disaster Declaration as Flathead Lake water levels drop.
The dropping levels are causing irrigation intakes for the agricultural community, putting crops at risk, according to the request sent by the Board of Commissioners.
Additionally, Flathead Lake marinas and businesses have been forced to close, docks are no longer accessible in many locations and property owners are facing loss of rental business.
The Bureau of Reclamation made the decision to not release more water from the Hungry Horse Reservoir into Flathead Lake, even though impacts of low-flow spring runoffs have historically been mitigated this way.
Local government and private entities of the area were not notified when this change was made to the Federal Management Plan.
"Those changes are having catastrophic impacts for our communities and no relief is available without a State Disaster Declaration, which could free up lower-interest monies for our farms and businesses to stay viable as they plan for the future," the Board of Commissioners said in their letter to Gianforte.
