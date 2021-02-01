KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident of a man who had gunshot wounds to both of his feet Saturday.
A release from FCSO wrote deputies responded to the man at North Valley Hospital Saturday morning.
FCSO detectives and the Crime Scene Team are investigating and identified numerous persons of interest by conducting interviews.
Authorities held search warrants in Hungry Horse over the weekend.
FCSO wrote once all persons of interest with alleged involvement are identified, they will ask for help in locating them.